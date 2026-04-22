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Boo by tinley23
Photo 2448

Boo

I’m finding it quite difficult to get a good portrait of Boo because of her colour, but I’m quite pleased with this one.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful love the way he is looking at you ! fav
April 22nd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
It looks great, and all the tones go well together
April 22nd, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
I had two greyhounds, the girl was a red brindle but somehow this face reminds me so strongly of my Grace. She is gone 13 years now but she was such a love.
April 22nd, 2026  
Lesley ace
@pandorasecho They really are lovely, aren’t they. Boo is our third, and she’s fitted in to our family so well.
April 22nd, 2026  
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