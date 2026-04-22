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Previous
Photo 2448
Boo
I’m finding it quite difficult to get a good portrait of Boo because of her colour, but I’m quite pleased with this one.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2026 8:11pm
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dog
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boo
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greyhound
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful love the way he is looking at you ! fav
April 22nd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
It looks great, and all the tones go well together
April 22nd, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
I had two greyhounds, the girl was a red brindle but somehow this face reminds me so strongly of my Grace. She is gone 13 years now but she was such a love.
April 22nd, 2026
Lesley
ace
@pandorasecho
They really are lovely, aren’t they. Boo is our third, and she’s fitted in to our family so well.
April 22nd, 2026
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