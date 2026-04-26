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Previous
Photo 2451
Sharing is caring
Rosie wasn’t terribly impressed.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3718
photos
122
followers
143
following
671% complete
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Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th April 2026 4:20pm
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Public
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Tags
dog
,
boo
,
greyhound
,
rosie
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