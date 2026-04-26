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Sharing is caring by tinley23
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Sharing is caring

Rosie wasn’t terribly impressed.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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