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Poppy seed pods by tinley23
Photo 2503

Poppy seed pods

Still beautiful even when the flowers are gone
17th June 2026 17th Jun 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
A great pov for this shot, Lesley! Lovely shapes and patterns! Fav
June 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov ! - lots of little seeds ripening in this sun !
June 29th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Oh so perfect
June 29th, 2026  
haskar ace
Great pov and focus.
June 29th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love this POV
June 29th, 2026  
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