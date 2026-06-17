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Photo 2503
Poppy seed pods
Still beautiful even when the flowers are gone
17th June 2026
17th Jun 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2026 12:39pm
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poppy
Heather
ace
A great pov for this shot, Lesley! Lovely shapes and patterns! Fav
June 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Great pov ! - lots of little seeds ripening in this sun !
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Oh so perfect
June 29th, 2026
haskar
ace
Great pov and focus.
June 29th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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I love this POV
June 29th, 2026
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