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Photo 2509
Water lily
One of two on our little pond
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
14
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2026 5:18pm
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water
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lily
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous!
July 1st, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks great Lesley
July 1st, 2026
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