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Teddy by tinley23
Photo 2510

Teddy

Walking this tiny porch for a few days as his owners have gone away. He’s much more work than our two put together!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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