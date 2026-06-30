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Previous
Photo 2510
Teddy
Walking this tiny porch for a few days as his owners have gone away. He’s much more work than our two put together!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2026 8:11pm
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