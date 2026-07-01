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Photo 2512
Landscape
Just a pretty hill and some nice blue sky
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3781
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2026 1:08pm
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landscape
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely summer scene. Fav.
July 3rd, 2026
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