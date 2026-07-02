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Shrewley Tunnel by tinley23
Photo 2513

Shrewley Tunnel

Another wonderful walk along the Grand Union Canal, this time in Warwickshire, between Hatton and Lapworth.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful capture. Wonderful reflections. I love walking along our canal, it's so peaceful. Fav.
July 3rd, 2026  
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