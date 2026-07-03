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Looking up by tinley23
Photo 2514

Looking up

Enjoying the shade of our weeping birch tree
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
A fabulous shot with your pov, Lesley! A weeping birch tree? This is a new one for me. Fav
July 14th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible pov
July 14th, 2026  
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