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Photo 2515
Bug on a leaf
Soldier beetle
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2026 12:54pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Nicely captured
July 14th, 2026
Heather
ace
A great pop of rust-orange on the green leaf! Fav
July 14th, 2026
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