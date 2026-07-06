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Photo 2514
How can this be comfortable?
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3783
photos
116
followers
143
following
689% complete
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2026 5:21pm
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dog
,
boo
,
greyhound
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