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Photo 2519
Birmingham’s central library
It’s a bit of a ‘love it or hate it’ building. I love it, inside and out.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2026 10:59am
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street
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library
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birmingham
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theatre
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I love it
July 18th, 2026
Babs
ace
Very modern I like it.
July 18th, 2026
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