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Birmingham’s central library by tinley23
Photo 2519

Birmingham’s central library

It’s a bit of a ‘love it or hate it’ building. I love it, inside and out.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I love it
July 18th, 2026  
Babs ace
Very modern I like it.
July 18th, 2026  
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