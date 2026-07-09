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Photo 2520
Fun art
No idea what this new installation in Digbeth is called, or why it was put where it is, but it’s nice and bright, and fits with the arty vibe of the area.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2026 11:53am
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street
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art
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digbeth
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Did you climb the steps and look inside?
July 18th, 2026
Lesley
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@kjarn
I might have 😉
July 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Intriguing, and bright !
July 18th, 2026
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