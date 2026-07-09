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Fun art by tinley23
Photo 2520

Fun art

No idea what this new installation in Digbeth is called, or why it was put where it is, but it’s nice and bright, and fits with the arty vibe of the area.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Did you climb the steps and look inside?
July 18th, 2026  
Lesley ace
@kjarn I might have 😉
July 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Intriguing, and bright !
July 18th, 2026  
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