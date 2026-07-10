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Flashback by tinley23
Photo 2517

Flashback

It is too hot and sticky to leave the house, but this popped up as a photo memory today. A lovely reminder of our awesome trip to Toronto nine years ago.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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bkb in the city ace
Great memory
July 10th, 2026  
JackieR ace
I've eaten there!!!
July 10th, 2026  
Lesley ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Oh wow, we didn’t but we did buy a couple of presents from there
July 10th, 2026  
KV ace
Looks like a neat place to visit.
July 10th, 2026  
Heather ace
Hey, I know this place! Did you take the ferry to the Island, Lesley? That's a trip I love doing, but I haven't done it for a while myself.
July 10th, 2026  
Lesley ace
@365projectorgheatherb Sadly not. We were only there for 3 days and one of those was spent meeting up with an old friend, but we definitely want to go back.
July 10th, 2026  
Heather ace
@tinley23 👍
July 10th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most beautiful flash back
July 10th, 2026  
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