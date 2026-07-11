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Previous
Photo 2518
Summer
Pretty clouds caused by a very welcome light breeze.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Lesley
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@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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19
Comments
4
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2026 9:03pm
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summer
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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The breeze certainly sounds welcome after your recent weeks of heat!
July 11th, 2026
Annie-Sue
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we had the tiniest bit of rain!!
July 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderful clouds
July 11th, 2026
Heather
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Lovely wispy designs of the white clouds in the blue sky! Glad to hear you got a bit of a breeze, too! Fav
July 12th, 2026
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