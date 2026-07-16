Previous
The River (locally known as The Floozy) by tinley23
Photo 2523

The River (locally known as The Floozy)

This lovely installation in Victoria Square, Birmingham, is more often not working than it is. Sometimes due to a fault but also often because of official events taking place in the area.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_River_(artwork)
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact