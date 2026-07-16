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Previous
Photo 2523
The River (locally known as The Floozy)
This lovely installation in Victoria Square, Birmingham, is more often not working than it is. Sometimes due to a fault but also often because of official events taking place in the area.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_River_(artwork)
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2026 10:06am
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