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Previous
Photo 2526
Wonky
Once a month, I help out at our local Greyhound Trust walk in Lichfield. My main function is to set up the raffle while the dogs and their humans walk around Beacon Park. Strategic placing was needed today!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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8
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3
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2026 11:42am
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bench
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wonky
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lichfield
Babs
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Hope you don't spill the wine
July 20th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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I think I’ll sit on the high side thanks
July 20th, 2026
KV
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Weirdly the table still looks locked down to the cement pad… hmmm. Almost looks like it was set up that way.
July 20th, 2026
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