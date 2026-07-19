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Wonky by tinley23
Photo 2526

Wonky

Once a month, I help out at our local Greyhound Trust walk in Lichfield. My main function is to set up the raffle while the dogs and their humans walk around Beacon Park. Strategic placing was needed today!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Babs ace
Hope you don't spill the wine
July 20th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I think I’ll sit on the high side thanks
July 20th, 2026  
KV ace
Weirdly the table still looks locked down to the cement pad… hmmm. Almost looks like it was set up that way.
July 20th, 2026  
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