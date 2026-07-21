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The Shakespeare Line by tinley23
Photo 2528

The Shakespeare Line

Moor Street railway station in Birmingham is small and lovely and still retains many of its original features. The Shakespeare Line runs from here to Stratford upon Avon.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Lesley

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@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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