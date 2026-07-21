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Photo 2528
The Shakespeare Line
Moor Street railway station in Birmingham is small and lovely and still retains many of its original features. The Shakespeare Line runs from here to Stratford upon Avon.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:49am
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