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Photo 2527
The Colmore
After our long walk today, we were pleased to find this (new to us) bar in Birmingham city centre. It was lovely. We will be back.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2026 4:09pm
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bar
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birmingham
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colmore
Phil Howcroft
ace
this looks awesome , reminds me of the famous clock and person silhouette overlooking at the Musée d'Orsay, Paris
July 23rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Nicely presented
July 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Fabulous silhouettes
July 23rd, 2026
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