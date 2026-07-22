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The Colmore by tinley23
Photo 2527

The Colmore

After our long walk today, we were pleased to find this (new to us) bar in Birmingham city centre. It was lovely. We will be back.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
this looks awesome , reminds me of the famous clock and person silhouette overlooking at the Musée d'Orsay, Paris
July 23rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely presented
July 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous silhouettes
July 23rd, 2026  
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