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Grand Union Canal by tinley23
Photo 2528

Grand Union Canal

Nothing was moving on the canal today, although the water level looked to be very high. It was hotter than expected and felt like a real slog, but it still felt like a good day.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
super photo , not too keen on the green water
July 23rd, 2026  
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