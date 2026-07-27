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Photo 2535
Back Lane
An old roadway called Back Lane near us. Unfortunately I sprained my ankle here and really hobbled to get home. The dogs were very patient with me,
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Lesley
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@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2026 7:11am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Very mysterious, I so sorry for your injury
August 3rd, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Oh dear, the ground dues look a bit uneven. Pretty walk though!
August 3rd, 2026
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