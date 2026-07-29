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Early walkies by tinley23
Photo 2535

Early walkies

The sunlight was beautiful at 6am and the temperature was perfect.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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