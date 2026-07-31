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Photo 2536
Whales
We took our grandson to Lichfield Cathedral to see the excellent ‘Whales’ exhibition by Tessa Campbell Fraser.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Lesley
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@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
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1
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st July 2026 11:56am
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cathedral
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exhibition
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lichfield
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whale’s
Pat Knowles
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That looks a very interesting exhibition. Love those whales up high! A lot of ingenious ideas!
August 1st, 2026
Annie-Sue
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What a marvellous thing!
August 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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wait is that whale in a cathedral? I laughed out loud thinking "Hello, Ground! I wonder if it'll be friends with me?"
August 1st, 2026
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