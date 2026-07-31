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Whales by tinley23
Photo 2536

Whales

We took our grandson to Lichfield Cathedral to see the excellent ‘Whales’ exhibition by Tessa Campbell Fraser.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
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Pat Knowles ace
That looks a very interesting exhibition. Love those whales up high! A lot of ingenious ideas!
August 1st, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
What a marvellous thing!
August 1st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wait is that whale in a cathedral? I laughed out loud thinking "Hello, Ground! I wonder if it'll be friends with me?"
August 1st, 2026  
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