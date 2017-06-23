Previous
Portrait by tinley23
Photo 1

Portrait

My favourite portrait of my brother-in-law. It was taken a while ago in Jersey but it was lovely to come across recently when trying to tidy my photo library.
23rd June 2017 23rd Jun 17

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley
It’s wonderful
October 28th, 2022  
