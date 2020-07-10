Previous
Home stretch by tinley23
49 / 365

Home stretch

We live almost on a crossroads so my walks take me in four directions. I live at the top of this road, so this is the view when my walk has been westward. Not pretty, but many times I’ve been very glad to see it.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details

