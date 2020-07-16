Previous
Unidentified plant by tinley23
Unidentified plant

I have three plant identifier apps and they all give different names. It's not a great shot, but I did like the colour of these flowers.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Lesley

Joyce W. ace
They look like Rose Campions! I used to have those in my old "married" house and loved them!!
July 16th, 2020  
Louise ace
Yes, I think rose campion too.
July 16th, 2020  
