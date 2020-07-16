Sign up
Unidentified plant
I have three plant identifier apps and they all give different names. It's not a great shot, but I did like the colour of these flowers.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Joyce W.
ace
They look like Rose Campions! I used to have those in my old "married" house and loved them!!
July 16th, 2020
Louise
ace
Yes, I think rose campion too.
July 16th, 2020
