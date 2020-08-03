Previous
Oooh my back! by tinley23
63 / 365

Oooh my back!

I passed this lady and her dog on my walk. We both complained about our backs as we went through this gap, but we also said how grateful we were that we didn't have to climb over the stile next to it.

August Words - candid capture
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Lesley

Babs ace
My back is hurting just looking at this, ha ha.
August 3rd, 2020  
