Oooh my back!
I passed this lady and her dog on my walk. We both complained about our backs as we went through this gap, but we also said how grateful we were that we didn't have to climb over the stile next to it.
August Words - candid capture
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
stile
,
aug20words
Babs
ace
My back is hurting just looking at this, ha ha.
August 3rd, 2020
