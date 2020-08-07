Wall (Letocetum)

Yesterday my sister and I took a walk to Wall, a village about 4 miles north of us, where there are the remains of a small roman village called Letocetum. This shot is of the bathhouse.



The plaque at the site states : Letocetum was a small Roman town on Watling Street, the principle road from London to the Midlands.



In an area already fairly well populated by native British, about 50 AD, the Roman Fourteenth Legion (Legio XIV Gemini) established a fortress on a hill beyond the present church. This was replaced by a succession of smaller forts, but they were abandoned by AD 130. Meanwhile, during the later part of the 1st century the small town of Letocetum had grown up along the road below the forts.