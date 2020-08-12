Previous
New friend by tinley23
71 / 365

New friend

We took the dogs to playgroup and they met this little chunky monkey. Such a cutie but I have to say he seemed to be really struggling in this heat.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
