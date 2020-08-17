Sign up
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Sunlight through blinds
Simple, but I quite liked the effect.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
841
photos
67
followers
91
following
21% complete
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
76
77
572
78
573
574
575
576
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th August 2020 6:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunlight
,
abstract
,
blinds
,
wpd2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful tones and pattern.
August 20th, 2020
