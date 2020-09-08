Sign up
Ivy
I was asked to babysit my 4 year old granddaughter, Ivy, yesterday. Usually her sister is around so we've never spent time together just the two of us. It was a tiring day, but so nice.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
granddaughter
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collection of photos. It’s nice to get to know them as individuals isn’t it?
September 9th, 2020
