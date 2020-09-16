Previous
Loughrigg Tarn by tinley23
Loughrigg Tarn

While Dirk went to pick Buddy up from the vet, I took Rosie on a walk to Loughrigg Tarn. It wasn’t a long walk and it took my mind of Buddy for a while.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Photo Details

RomainZ ace
this picture perfectly captures the atmosphere .... peace and quiet
September 16th, 2020  
Louise
Lovely and peaceful
September 16th, 2020  
