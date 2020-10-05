Previous
Ready for planting by tinley23
98 / 365

Ready for planting

After almost two weeks of illness and barely leaving the house, it was lovely to get out for a local walk. It was only three miles and a bit drizzly, but I Loved it.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

