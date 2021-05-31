Sign up
200 / 365
Moroccan Broom
Argyrocytisus battandieri - Also known as Pineapple Broom as the blooms smell faintly of pineapple. This bush has grown large and straggly in the past few year so we are gradually trying to time it into a more compact shape.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
2
0
Pat Thacker
Lovely, I like the raindrops.
July 11th, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up
July 11th, 2021
