Moroccan Broom by tinley23
Moroccan Broom

Argyrocytisus battandieri - Also known as Pineapple Broom as the blooms smell faintly of pineapple. This bush has grown large and straggly in the past few year so we are gradually trying to time it into a more compact shape.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Pat Thacker
Lovely, I like the raindrops.
July 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
Gorgeous close up
July 11th, 2021  
