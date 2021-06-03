Sign up
202 / 365
June words - clouds
A dangling creeper helped to make the rather ordinary clouds a bit more interesting.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1507
photos
105
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd June 2021 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
tunnel
,
clouds
,
june21words
moni kozi
A very very nice shot!
June 3rd, 2021
