207 / 365
Walking
Walking the Phoenix Trail in Oxfordshire with my granddaughters - trying to keep them out for a few hours while their parents get on with moving house.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1518
photos
105
followers
129
following
View this month »
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
101
204
838
205
371
839
206
207
Views
3
Extras
iPhone 12 Pro Max
2nd June 2021 11:29am
Tags
walking
,
oxfordshire
,
granddaughters
,
thame
,
june21words
