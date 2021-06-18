Sign up
217 / 365
Tall/short
Sutton Coldfield transmitting station. For the nerds amongst us: 😉
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sutton_Coldfield_transmitting_station
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1550
photos
108
followers
132
following
Lin
ace
Excellent for the daily word
June 19th, 2021
