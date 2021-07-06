Sign up
236 / 365
Fly
The only niggle I have about summer is that as soon as you open doors or windows, the flies make their way indoors. This one though landed on a leaf of our sorbus and I though he looked quite nice? against the silver.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Pat Thacker
Wow - super macro! Such nice details on both the fly and the leaf.
July 11th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
I like the detail shot, especially the wings. You could have cropped the foreground a bit. But i hate the subject. I loath flies. I understand they are somewhere in the food chain, but i dislike them wholeheartedly!
I don't smak them because they are too yucky to clean after.
July 11th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful macro, great detail
July 11th, 2021
I don't smak them because they are too yucky to clean after.