237 / 365
Not impressed
We are dog-sitting our daughter's pooch, TeeDee, for a couple of days. That's her at the back on our bed. Rosie is less than impressed - not only will Tee not play with her, she also keeps stealing her favourite bed and our cuddles. Bless!
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2021 4:51pm
dog
greyhound
