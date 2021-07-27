Previous
Taken out for cake
Taken out for cake

Youngest daughter took me to Codsall (Wolverhampton) to eat cake in an artisan bakery she’d heard good things about. It was a longish drive….but the cakes were well worth it.
Lesley

