242 / 365
Taken out for cake
Youngest daughter took me to Codsall (Wolverhampton) to eat cake in an artisan bakery she’d heard good things about. It was a longish drive….but the cakes were well worth it.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
cakes
