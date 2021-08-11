Sign up
248 / 365
Honeysuckle berries
My mother used to give me the job of snipping these off her huge and rambling honeysuckle. I never do it with mine because I love their vibrant colour, but I’m sure I’m in the wrong with this.
11th August 2021
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
berries
,
honeysuckle
moni kozi
ace
What a great shot! Great focus
August 12th, 2021
