255 / 365
The Drake Chair
Made from the timbers of Sir Francis Drake’s ship when it was broken up, it was given to The Bodleian Library, Oxford in 1662.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1720
photos
106
followers
130
following
69% complete
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
31st August 2021 12:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
chair
,
oxford
,
bodleian
moni kozi
ace
An awesome piece of craftmanship
September 2nd, 2021
