The Drake Chair by tinley23
255 / 365

Made from the timbers of Sir Francis Drake’s ship when it was broken up, it was given to The Bodleian Library, Oxford in 1662.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Lesley

moni kozi ace
An awesome piece of craftmanship
September 2nd, 2021  
