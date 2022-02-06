Sign up
284 / 365
Bohemian Bathrooms
One of our group was celebrating her birthday yesterday, so before the theatre we had a fab lunch at The Ivy in Westminster to celebrate.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2006
photos
113
followers
111
following
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2022 1:07pm
Tags
london
,
bathroom
Boxplayer
ace
Now I'd definitely powder my nose in there 😊
February 7th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Nothing like a bit of excess!
February 7th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very fancy! I love the feminism of it all.
February 7th, 2022
