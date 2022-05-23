Previous
Look up by tinley23
303 / 365

Look up

The ceiling of the portico of Birmingham’s Museum and Art Gallery. 365 has definitely taught me to look up. I’m so glad I did.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

