303 / 365
Look up
The ceiling of the portico of Birmingham’s Museum and Art Gallery. 365 has definitely taught me to look up. I’m so glad I did.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
303
1157
1158
304
305
547
306
1159
Tags
birmingham
,
portico
