303 / 365
Dancing ladies
This fuchsia is doing really well, whereas our rhubarb has had a terrible year. You just never know…
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th May 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fuchsia
