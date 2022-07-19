Sign up
Self portrait
Sooooo hot today. My hair is pulled into a bun, no makeup on, and sweat trickling from everywhere…so this selfie in the oven door is the best you’re gonna get 🥵
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
selfie
,
make-30-2022
Kathy A
ace
Now that’s a good idea, we can and can’t see you 🤪
July 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a good idea - wish I had thought of this , as I hate being in front of the camera ! Just try to chill Lesley !!!!
July 19th, 2022
