357 / 365
The old boat house at Shugborough
On the banks of the pretty River Sow which ran through the estate.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2304
photos
116
followers
113
following
97% complete
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
356
564
1213
357
1214
565
1215
566
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2022 2:12pm
Privacy
Public
boathouse
,
shugborough
Susan Wakely
ace
Being reclaimed by nature. Great capture.
August 6th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Superb shot!
August 6th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Really evocative shot
August 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful find and capture ! Love how nature has taken over !
August 6th, 2022
