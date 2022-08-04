Previous
The old boat house at Shugborough by tinley23
357 / 365

The old boat house at Shugborough

On the banks of the pretty River Sow which ran through the estate.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Being reclaimed by nature. Great capture.
August 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Superb shot!
August 6th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Really evocative shot
August 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful find and capture ! Love how nature has taken over !
August 6th, 2022  
