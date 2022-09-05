Sign up
365 / 365
Sweet
Present from my daughter who had been to Florida for three weeks. It’s probably a good Jon that these aren’t readily available in the UK as I’d probably have no teeth by now. Yummy!
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
sweet
,
taffy
,
sep22words
