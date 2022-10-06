Previous
Next
Window by tinley23
Photo 379

Window

I was walking past an old building today that was either being torn down or restored, and spotted this. Apologies for the angle - I had to put my arms through a metal fence to get the shot.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful find, great mellow tones, light and shadows. Such a beautiful shaped old metal window frame, fav
October 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise