Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 379
Window
I was walking past an old building today that was either being torn down or restored, and spotted this. Apologies for the angle - I had to put my arms through a metal fence to get the shot.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2381
photos
116
followers
105
following
103% complete
View this month »
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Latest from all albums
374
577
1257
375
376
377
378
379
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
arch
,
oct22words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful find, great mellow tones, light and shadows. Such a beautiful shaped old metal window frame, fav
October 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close