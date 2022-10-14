Sign up
Photo 387
Footsteps
I liked that this couple had identical footwear. It immediately reminded me of Harold and Hilda in ‘Ever Decreasing Circles’
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
footsteps
,
oct22words
