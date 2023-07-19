Sign up
Photo 448
B&W Books
All of the books I could find on my shelves with purely black and white spines (those colourful but pesky penguins prevented many more being included) ☺️
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
b&w
,
books
,
bw-82
Diana
ace
How amazing, never knew there were so many! Great b/w shot.
July 19th, 2023
